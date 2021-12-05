Kangana Ranaut on campaigning possibility for BJP: Don't belong to any party, will campaign for nationalists

Kangana Ranaut's weekend was an eventful one as the actress ventured out for Krishna Darshan in Vrindavan from Delhi. At the Shri Krishna Janamsthan, after her visit, Kangana was speaking to reporters who had gathered there. The actress was asked about the possibility of her campaigning for BJP in 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are set to take place next year and Kangana was asked if she would campaign for the BJP. Reacting to this, she said, "I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them."

During her visit, the actress also told the media that she hoped Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make efforts for people to see the "actual janamsthan" of Lord Krishna. According to a report published in PTI, Kangana claimed that there is an idgah on the place where Lord Krishna was born.

Kangana who believes in speaking her mind, irrespective of the consequences, also said that those who are "honest, brave, nationalists and talk about the country, they will know what I am saying is correct."

From her Varanasi visit, Kangana shared several photos on social media. She was clad in a green velvet floor-length ethnic outfit which she teamed it up with matching jewellery.

The star will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. She also is producing a film Tiki Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead.

