Kangana Ranaut 'can't wait to start filming Dhaakad' amid passport renewal row

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has appealed to the Bombay HC regarding the renewal of her passport, took to social media to share her excitement about getting back to filming Dhaakad. The actress was scheduled to shoot in Budapest for the actioner from June 15 to August 30.

Actress is waiting to resume filming of her actioner Dhaakad overseas and has shared a post expressing the same. Over the past few days, Kangana has been in the headlines owing to her passport renewal row. The actress, who recently returned from Manali, had her passport due for renewal on September 15 and had applied for the same at the Regional Passport Office as she had to head for the Dhaakad shoot in Budapest from June 15 to August 30. However, owing to an FIR against her in the Munawar Ali case, the authority raised objections to renewal.

Post this, the actress appealed to the Bombay High Court in the matter for an urgent hearing. However, after one hearing, the next date was scheduled for June 25. Amid this, the actress took to social media to share a still from her actioner Dhaakad from the MP shooting schedule. Sharing the still, the actress wrote, "Can't wait to start filming #Dhaakad." Earlier, on Wednesday, Kangana was seen exiting her pilates class in the city as she kept up with her fitness routine ahead of the shoot for actioner.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad's first scheduled shoot took place in Madhya Pradesh with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will star Kangana as Agent Agni and Arjun will be seen as the antagonist. The first looks of Arjun, Kangana and Divya had left netizens excited for the actioner. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides Dhaakad, Kangana also has Thalaivi in which she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa. The film's new release is yet to be announced. The actress also shot for Tejas where she is essaying the role of an Air Force Pilot.

