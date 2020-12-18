Kangana Ranaut: Case filed against the actress as she gets accused of tarnishing former Union Minister's image

Kangana Ranaut has already drawn a lot of flak owing to her comment on farmers' protests. And now, she has invited trouble yet again.

It seems like trouble isn’t leaving ’s side anytime soon. After being mired in a lot of controversies of late, the actress has made headlines yet again. This time, she has been accused of tarnishing the image of Upendra Kushwaha, former Union Minister of India. Not only that but a complaint has also been lodged against her at the court. It has been filed by Shyam Bihari Singh who is the legal cell head of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party.

For the unversed, this party is led by Kushwaha himself. Singh has lodged the complaint against the actress before the court of CJM in Patna. This is, yet again, related to a tweet that was shared by Kangana back on December 3. A photograph of the recently held Bihar Assembly Elections was also attached along with the same. She further wrote in the same tweet, “new star in tukde tukde gang.” She is also alleged to have used thumbnails like urban Naxals and jihadis in the same.

The same tweet also allegedly labeled Upendra Kushwaha. Now, Shyam Bihar Singh has mentioned in the complaint how it miffed the former Union Minister who also drew the attention of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Police over the same. However, no action was initiated against the Thalaivi star. He has further claimed that the RLSP members were asked to approach the court when they went to file an FIR at the police station. Kangana Ranaut recently also drew flak owing to her comments on the farmers’ protests.

Credits :ABP News

