Kangana Ranaut on casting couch: Even if you're successful, you have to make actor, director happy to get film

In an interview with a news channel, Kangana Ranaut opened up about pressure on female actresses in Bollywood and casting couch. The Thalaivi star shared that many superstars expect actresses to behave like 'wives' on sets.

is known to be a star who speaks her mind unapologetically. Now, in a recent interview with a news channel, Kangana has spoken up about casting couch in Bollywood and the pressure on women. Lately, the industry has been called out by several people on social media and spoke against certain people tarnishing the image of the industry in the Rajya Sabha. Kangana had reacted to that speech as well on Twitter and questioned the senior actress.

Now, in a chat with Times Now, Kangana threw light upon casting couch in Bollywood and pressure on female actors. She claimed that despite being a successful actress if one wants to be a part of a film, she will have to make an actor or director happy. Further, she spoke about the people she came in contact with within the industry and said that many actors, superstars, A-listers, and Big Superstars expect actresses to behave like wives on the sets of the film.

Talking about it, Kangana told the news channel that she doesn't want to genralise the industry but whoever she met, expects women to be like their wives on the sets of the film. She said, "Main yeh nahi kehti ke main sabko generalise kr ri hu. But, main jisko mili hu, A List, B List, Biggest superstars, the expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets. next film comes, next hero comes. This is the truth of the industry. Maybe Jaya Ji was a protected woman as she had a powerful man by her side. I am not denying her experiences. But, what happened to Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, we cannot deny those."

The actress recently spoke about several issues during a previous interview with a news channel and even ended up calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn actress.' This sparked off a debate on social media as many fans came out in support of the Rangeela actress. Meanwhile, Kangana returned to Manali after her 4-day visit to Mumbai. She has pursued a legal plea in Bombay High Court against the demolition of her office against BMC and demanded Rs 2 Crore compensation. The BMC has also responded in court and asked them to dismiss the plea with costs.

