Kangana Ranaut on casting couch: Even if you're successful, you have to make actor, director happy to get film
Kangana Ranaut is known to be a star who speaks her mind unapologetically. Now, in a recent interview with a news channel, Kangana has spoken up about casting couch in Bollywood and the pressure on women. Lately, the industry has been called out by several people on social media and Jaya Bachchan spoke against certain people tarnishing the image of the industry in the Rajya Sabha. Kangana had reacted to that speech as well on Twitter and questioned the senior actress.
Now, in a chat with Times Now, Kangana threw light upon casting couch in Bollywood and pressure on female actors. She claimed that despite being a successful actress if one wants to be a part of a film, she will have to make an actor or director happy. Further, she spoke about the people she came in contact with within the industry and said that many actors, superstars, A-listers, and Big Superstars expect actresses to behave like wives on the sets of the film.
Talking about it, Kangana told the news channel that she doesn't want to genralise the industry but whoever she met, expects women to be like their wives on the sets of the film. She said, "Main yeh nahi kehti ke main sabko generalise kr ri hu. But, main jisko mili hu, A List, B List, Biggest superstars, the expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets. next film comes, next hero comes. This is the truth of the industry. Maybe Jaya Ji was a protected woman as she had a powerful man by her side. I am not denying her experiences. But, what happened to Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, we cannot deny those."
The actress recently spoke about several issues during a previous interview with a news channel and even ended up calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn actress.' This sparked off a debate on social media as many fans came out in support of the Rangeela actress. Meanwhile, Kangana returned to Manali after her 4-day visit to Mumbai. She has pursued a legal plea in Bombay High Court against the demolition of her office against BMC and demanded Rs 2 Crore compensation. The BMC has also responded in court and asked them to dismiss the plea with costs.
Since a lot of months there is spreading a lot of hate against Bollywood and it is being defamed which is totally wrong. Bollywood deserves love not all this shit. #ISupportBollywood #ILoveBollywood So I am writing a poetry dedicated to dear Bollywood Bcz it don't deserve hate. Nafrat ne toda pyaar ka ghar Ab phir se eentein jodni hongi Saawan ko laut ke aana hoga Baarish ki boondein jodni hongi Todne walo dur raho Ab jodne walo ki baari hai Dariya ko baandh se baandha tumne Ab rukh modne ki baari hai Ab pyaar kahega pyaar sunega Phool ka kissa oase kahegi Ab Nafrat khamosh rahegi. Bollywood is silent doesn't mean they are culprits. #ILoveBollywood #ISupportBollywood.
She's right. Jacqueline spent quarantine with criminal khan in his farmhouse and got rewarded with Kick 2
Excuse me. Jacqueline and others lived with Salman farmhouse as a frnd and it was decided way earlier that jacqy is going to be in Kick 2. Use brains.
Who cares what Karisma did to earn her bread?She's proved herself to be a very talented and beautiful actress and dancer.She has 100 times more class than Kangana.She'e living a fulfilled and dignified life with her 2 children.Kangana is psychologically ill.Kangana's shoot in Rangoon with Shahid were all adult scenes too.Why does she have a problem with everyone?Comes across as very mean and jealous.
Kangana does not have what typical bollywood heroines need. May be she had to sleep around to make it big. She also did lot of sleazy movies in beginning. But she cannot say everyone sleeps around.
The BMC should send legal notice to her to pay for the demolition. She was warned she was doing illegal construction even during the construction process, she went ahead and did it anyway. Now they had to demolish the illegal part in that building. Hence she has to pay back the government for putting them through the expense.
Now why is she dragging Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman into this? Does she have proof they slept around?
Kangana pls share ur list of heroes directors and producers whom u slept with them to get movie
One of them is definitely Ajay Devgan but she is surprisingly mum on this whole episode.
Kangana you would’ve slept around regardless - men have run away from your offers of compromise. You’re just a c grade stalker and wanna be. Go back to Manali to your cave and do some more black magic potions ready for your next target in Bollywood
Back in the 90's Karisma Kapoor was famous for sleeping around with her leading men .
Karisma from Kapoor Khandan, she wouldnt need to do that as no one wants to take panga with kapoors
In 90's Karisma Kapoor was known for sleeping with her
She is rocking
She is so right. karisma is the biggest example cuz she slept with her all heros to make it big.
Shut up Rangoli. Don't drag Karisma in this all.
Kuch bhi bol rahi hai ye kangu dimag kharaab hai iska. Agar sach me casting couch ke baare mein jann'na hai toh join films ki video dekho on this topic.