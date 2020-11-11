Kangana Ranaut celebrates brother’s 'big day' as she dances to Rajasthani folk at his mehendi function; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a couple of snippets from her brother Aksht Ranaut's pre-wedding festivities. The Thalaivi star grooved with Rangoli Chandel to Chaap Tilak and Padhaaro Mhare Desh and left fans in awe.

Actress is in a festive mood and it is not just because of Diwali but also because it is her baby brother Aksht's wedding. The Thalaivi star has been sharing glimpses from Aksht's pre-wedding festivities and on Wednesday, Kangana shared photos from the mehendi ceremony. Clad in a gorgeous champagne-hued lehenga, Kangana looked regal and elegant as she joined Rangoli Chandel and other members of the family to celebrate her brother's mehendi. Later, she shared videos of dancing to Rajasthani folk music and left fans in awe.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana dropped a video where she was seen shaking a leg on the dance floor with sister Rangoli Chandel to 'Padhaaro Mhare Desh.' Not just this, the Tejas actor looked overjoyed as she made the most of her brother's pre-wedding festivities with her family. In another video shared by a fan club of the actress, Kangana is seen dancing her heart out to the tunes of 'Chaap Tilak' with Rajasthani folk dancers.

Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Kangana expressed joy over her family's 'big day.'Earlier, she shared photos from the ceremony where she was seen applying mehendi on her brother's hand.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's videos:

Yes it’s a big day for our family but just got to know ki #arnabisback

So here we go ...

Welcome back dear friend ... pic.twitter.com/TYPPVHQsCz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Video | Kangana dancing at Aksht and Ritu’s mehendi ceremony today pic.twitter.com/IpsB9ckcrO — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli also has been sharing glimpses from the family celebration of her brother Aksht's wedding. On the work front, Kangana has her kitty full as she has Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad lined up. In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami who will essay the role of MGR. Further, in Tejas, we will get to see the star ace the role of a fighter Air Force pilot. She recently wrapped up the workshops with Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara. Apart from this, Kangana also will be seen in her own action film, Dhaakad.

