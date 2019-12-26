Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas in Manali with Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi and friends; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali with her family. The Panga actress brought in Christmas with her little nephew Prithvi, sister Rangoli Chandel and close friends in the hills. Check it out.

A day back, the entire world was celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and the festival of perpetual hope, Christmas. Even our Bollywood stars weren’t far behind. Many of them took time off from their work and headed to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. , who was in Mumbai for Panga trailer launch, headed to Manali with her sister Rangoli Chandel. The Panga star celebrated Christmas this year in Manali with her family and her little nephew, Prithvi.

In the photos from Kangana’s Christmas celebrations, we get to see the Panga actress posing with her sister, Rangoli along with her little munchkin, Prithvi. In one of the photos, the Ranaut sisters can be seen posing next to a Christmas tree with little Prithvi right in the middle. In another picture, we get to see Prithvi planting a sweet kiss on his maasi’s cheeks. The adorable and heartwarming photos from Kangana’s family Christmas celebrations will leave you swooning.

Kangana’s team shared the photos on Instagram and we couldn’t take our eyes off the Panga actress becoming all cheery like a kid while celebrating the festival with the little one and her family. Kangana can be seen clad in traditional Himachali attire while Rangoli is seen clad in jeans and a kurta with a sweater.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga with Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film is based on the life of national level Kabaddi player who decides to make a comeback in the national team at the age of 32 with the help from her loved ones and family. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai with pomp and show. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

