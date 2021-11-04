Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali at Manikarnika Films office with family; See PHOTOS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 03:58 PM IST  |  48.7K
   
Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali at Manikarnika Films office with family; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali at Manikarnika Films office with family; See PHOTOS
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has a lot to  be thankful for as the actress has had a super year on the professional front. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Kangana began her day by thanking God for all the good things in her life. The actress performed a pooja at the office of her production house Manikarnika Films. 

Accompanying Kangana for the Diwali pooja was her brother and his wife who are also celebrating their first Diwali after tying the knot this year. For the festival, Kangana put on her ethnic best as she performed and attended the pooja. The Diwali setup in Kangana's office was simply stunning as a large and colourful rangoli adorned the center of the room. 

For the first day of festivities, Kangana donned a simple gold and beige ethnic suit, tied her hair in a bun and put on the boldest shade of red. The photos were shared on the official Instagram page of Manikarnika Films and the caption read, "Diwali Pooja at the office…Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali and prosperous New Years."

Check out the photos shared by Kangana Ranaut on Diwali: 

whatsapp_image_2021-11-04_at_14.42.19_2.jpeg
whatsapp_image_2021-11-04_at_14.42.19.jpeg

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali. Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor among others wished their fans and followers on social media. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate FIRST Diwali after wedding with family

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$344.86 (14%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-theft College Backpack With Usb Charging Port And Lock 15.6 Inch Computer Backpacks For Men, Women Girls, Casual Hiking Travel Daypack(red)

Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-theft College Backpack With...

$33.95
$48.99 (31%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All