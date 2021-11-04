Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali at Manikarnika Films office with family; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut has a lot to be thankful for as the actress has had a super year on the professional front. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Kangana began her day by thanking God for all the good things in her life. The actress performed a pooja at the office of her production house Manikarnika Films.

Accompanying Kangana for the Diwali pooja was her brother and his wife who are also celebrating their first Diwali after tying the knot this year. For the festival, Kangana put on her ethnic best as she performed and attended the pooja. The Diwali setup in Kangana's office was simply stunning as a large and colourful rangoli adorned the center of the room.

For the first day of festivities, Kangana donned a simple gold and beige ethnic suit, tied her hair in a bun and put on the boldest shade of red. The photos were shared on the official Instagram page of Manikarnika Films and the caption read, "Diwali Pooja at the office…Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali and prosperous New Years."

Check out the photos shared by Kangana Ranaut on Diwali:

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish their fans a Happy Diwali. Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor among others wished their fans and followers on social media.

