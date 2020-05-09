Kangana Ranaut celebrates motherhood as she pens a heartfelt poem on the occasion of Mother's Day; Read On

Happy Mother's Day: Kangana Ranaut has penned down a rather emotional poem for her mother, expressing how we always come back to them when looking for love. Check it out here.

We are just a few hours away from Mother's Day 2020 and well, we definitely cannot thank all of our mothers enough for doing everything they have done. On this special occasion, B-town actress has taken to words to express her love and gratitude towards her mother and all the mothers out there with an emotional poem, narrating the journey of how a child is born and then eventually, finds comfort in his/her mother after everything.

Kangana writes, 'I'm your longing for life, When I first arose in your young heart...Your eyes gleamed with hope, When I came to your womb as a single cell, You breathed to give me life, You ate to give me blood, And then you cut me off from you And gave me to the world, A piece of you, Outside of you, Lost and looking for you, I traveled the world, But nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb, And then I went to my own heart...I found you mother, I found you there...You arise in my heart, As a desire, As a longing...for life, I'm your longing for life.'

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Panga and while the movie did not make huge numbers, it did manage to hit the right chord and continues to be hailed upon for touching the topic of a mother, making a comeback into sports. The actress has two films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and the release date of both the films remains unclear due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

