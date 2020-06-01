Kangana Ranaut celebrates nephew Prithvi’s first visit to Rangoli’s new house with kisses & sweets; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared adorable photos of her sister welcoming Prithvi to the new home in the most adorable way. A few days back, Rangoli shared a video of Kangana putting finishing touches to her sister’s house.

Actress left fans in awe of her creative skills a few weeks back when she dropped her poem, Aasmaan. The beautiful ode to life and love was penned by the actress and the video was directed by her. While being in Manali, Kangana is spending time with her sister Rangoli Chandel and family and is also helping her put finishing touches to her new house. A day back, Rangoli shared a video of Kangana decorating her new house in Manali and now, she dropped endearing photos of the actress with Prithvi Raj.

Taking to Instagram, Rangoli shared endearing photos of Prithvi’s maasi, Kangana giving her warm and traditional welcome to his new home. In the first picture, we get to see Prithvi clinging to Kangana’s mom while the actress welcomes him with a ‘pooja thali’ and ‘aarti.’ However, the little one gets entry after having sweet conversations at the door with his aunt. In the next picture, we get to see Kangana smothering Prithvi with kisses as he sets his little feet inside his new home with his grandma on one side, his aunt on one and Rangoli on one side.

The adorable photos are bound to make your day brighter. Kangana’s sister Rangoli shared the photos with a cute caption as well. She wrote, “Prithu’s maasi is an expert in making every little occasion in to a celebration.... when little Prithvi came home for the first time he was welcomed with aarti, Pooja and of course halwa.” Just a few days back, Rangoli also shared glimpses of her new home that had been decorated by her and Kangana Ranaut. In the same, we got a glimpse of Kangana setting cushions in the hall of the new home.

Here are cute photos of Kangana and her nephew Prithvi:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently was in the news when she shared glimpses of her newly decorated office on social media. The gorgeously done up production office is now where Kangana and her team would be working on their projects. The talented star was excited to have her own production office. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi. The multi language film also stars Arvind Swami who will be seen playing MGR in the same. It is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

