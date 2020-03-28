Kangana Ranaut on celebrities sharing videos: Can we alert people rather than turning it in a holiday period

Kangana Ranaut gets talking about her point of view when it comes to the film fraternity sharing videos from home and well, it looks like she is not very happy about it after all.

The Coronavirus lockdown has in fact lead to quite chaos, however, it has also left people staying home as have been the orders. And so, this time is being treated by everyone to do things they have been wanting to do for a while and of course, many have also been sharing videos and photos on social media. And among these people, celebrities have been leading the way as they share updates from their workouts, how they have been spending this time, and other things. And recently, got talking about it and in fact, made a request to them.

While talking about what does she feel about film fraternity sharing videos of workouts, passing their time, she said how maybe in the first week comic reliefs were very welcome, but now, scientists say that it could be community transmission and it is not a joke. She said how doesn't mean we give up, but that we need to be alert. She further made a request to the celebrities and said, 'Can we please understand where we stand and make people more alert rather than turning it into a holiday period.' She added how we will stay inside for 21 days, our country will be one year behind but if it goes beyond, we don't know where will we land. She also lauded the likes of doctors, policemen, the media, etc, clap for their amazing work.

During the chat, Kangana also got talking about isolation and how she has been spending her time reading books. Apart from that, she touched down upon the topic of migrant workers having a difficult time, our leaders, and a lot of other things.

