Kangana Ranaut challenges court order by filing fresh plea to transfer Javed Akhtar’s defamation case

Kangana Ranaut has now challenged the Sessions Court order that previously rejected her plea for transfer of defamation suit by Javed Akhtar. The Queen star via her legal representative has now filed a fresh plea to transfer all her proceedings citing that the Andheri Court has harmed her image. Kangana Ranaut alleged that the Magistrate Court who is hearing her case has been biased against her.

She further cited that her plea for permanent exemption from the case is still pending. Kangana approached the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) stating that the charges against her were ‘bailable’ However, the Andheri Court ‘misused power’ to cause injury to Ranaut’s reputation, as mentioned in the plea.

On the other hand previously, while issuing his response to Kangana Ranaut’s petition, Javed Akhtar alleged that obeying the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be constructed as a ‘threat’. Adding to the same, the lyricist alleged that filing various petitions is Kangana Ranaut’s delay tactics in the ongoing defamation suit.

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut is reportedly seeking the transfer of the Defamation suit to another court. As per India Today, Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut’s legal representative stated that the CMM’s order is "grossly erroneous as it has failed to consider the fact that the Magistrate has exercised its discretion arbitrarily and without application of trained judicial mind; which has resulted in the failure of justice."

Advocate Jay K Bharadwaj, lyricist Javed Akhtar’s legal representative in his reply said, "Covid protocols being in force, which allowed Ranaut to absent herself, 6 exemption applications have been allowed to date. In all, Ranaut has not been present on 11 dates when the matter was listed. Needless to mention that the attendance of Ranaut was only required for the sole purpose of recording of the plea, ie, framing of charge under Section 251 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)."

He further added, "It is grossly incorrect to even state that the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri has been directing Ranaut to remain present on each and every date of hearing. The delay tactics adopted by her on various dates, in spite of the fact that the summoning in the matter was done on February 1, 2021, the plea of Ranaut could not be recorded to date owing to the willful and deliberate absence of her. The compliance of mandatory provisions of CrPC cannot be construed as 'threats' or bias', as envisaged and conceived by Ranaut.” The ongoing suit will be heard on January 27.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut says South actors mustn’t let Bollywood ‘corrupt’ them, opines about why they’re ‘such a rage’