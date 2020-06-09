Kangana Ranaut channels her inner musician as she plays Love Story theme on piano and wins the internet; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut’s video of playing the classic theme from 1970’s film Love Story on the piano is bound to leave you in awe. The gorgeous star is seen nailing the theme music like a pro.

Actress is one of the most talented stars in Bollywood. From writing to acting to directing, Kangana has done it all. And it looks like, amid the lockdown, the gorgeous star has channelled her inner musician and has turned into a pro piano player too. Yes, the Thalaivi star was in Manali and spent her time with her loved ones including her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithvi. She even released a special poem about love and life titled Aasmaan and won hearts.

Now, her team shared a video of Kangana playing 1970’s Love Story theme on the piano and nailing it like a pro. In the video, the gorgeous star can be seen nestled in front of the piano as she moved her fingers on the keys and played the Love Story theme by Francis Lai. Kangana could be seen deeply engrossed in the music of the theme in the video. Clad in a light coloured shirt with black bottoms, the gorgeous star nailed the theme and won the internet.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut on directing and producing Aparajitha Ayodhya: The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film

Her team shared the video on social media and wrote, “#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali.” Well, fans were left mesmerised and in awe of her talent. Many even loved how the lockdown ended up giving them a glimpse of many talents that Kangana has in store for them.

Here is Kangana Ranaut’s video of playing the piano:

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana even turned interior decorator for her sister Rangoli Chandel’s new house and helped her in furnishing her new abode. Photos of the same were shared on social media by Rangoli and she even revealed that Kangana went local for the products used in her new house. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalitaa biopic titled Thalaivi. It also stars Arvind Swami who will be seen playing MGR and is slated to release June 26, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×