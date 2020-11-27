Kangana Ranaut checks on Sanjay Dutt's health in Hyderabad: Pleasantly surprised to see him look more handsome

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a photo with Sanjay Dutt as she went to meet him in Hyderabad. The Thalaivi star prayed for his long life and good health post his Cancer recovery.

Friday began on a happy note for and Sanjay Dutt's fans as the two actors met each other in Hyderabad. Kangana shared a perfect photo with the Shamshera star as she went to check on his health when she got to know that he was staying at the same hotel as her in the city. Sanjay, who recently announced his recovery from lung cancer, could be seen striking a happy pose with the actress as they both chatted in Hyderabad.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana expressed her happiness on meeting Sanjay in Hyderabad. She further shared how she was pleasantly surprised to see him in a healthier and handsome look post his recovery. The Thalaivi star prayed for the Shamshera star's long life and health as she met up with him at the hotel. In the photo, Kangana could be seen dressed casually in a light coloured sweatshirt with pants while Sanjay is seen clad in a black tee and beige pants.

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health." For those not aware, last month, Sanjay had announced that he had emerged victorious in his battle against Cancer and shared the news on his twins' birthday. Post the news, several celebs prayed for his long life.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photo with Sanjay Dutt:

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Kangana is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her film Thalaivi. In the same, she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa. Besides this, Kangana is also working on Dhaakad and for the same, she has kicked off her action training in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, will be seen in KGF 2 with Yash. He also has Shamshera with , Vaani Kapoor and Prithviraj with and Manushi Chhillar.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

