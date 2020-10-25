Kangana Ranaut chills in the winter sun as her nephew Prithvi plays nearby; See PHOTO

Kangana Ranaut is back in her hometown Manali after having attended her brother's wedding in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Rangoli Chandel has shared an adorable picture of the actress with her nephew on Instagram.

, her sister Rangoli Chandel, and others have been quite busy for the past few days. All of them had gathered together for her brother Aksht’s wedding celebrations. The Manikarnika actress made sure to keep her fans and well-wishers updated with the wedding festivities by sharing non-stop pictures and videos from there. Not only that but the stunning diva also attended the wedding of her cousin Karan that also happened a few days back thereby sending fans into a frenzy.

As of now, Kangana is back in her hometown Manali with the rest of her family members. Rangoli Chandel has recently shared a picture of the Thalaivi actress in which she is seen with her nephew Prithvi. Kangana is clad in a blue cardigan and pajamas as she looks lovingly at the little munchkin as he plays nearby her. While talking about it, her sister writes, “After a chaotic week of wedding in Mandi back to Manali, Prithvi and Masi can be seen chilling in the winter sun.”

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has some important projects lined up in her kitty. Among them is the biopic Thalaivi in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Her first look from the movie has already been unveiled by the makers. Apart from that, she will feature in Tejas in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. It will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana has another movie lined up which is Dhaakad.

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

