Kangana Ranaut cites sickness, gets exemption from appearance in ongoing Javed Akhtar defamation suit

A new development has been brought to light in the ongoing defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut. On Tuesday, January 4, the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai granted an exemption to the Queen actor after her legal representative cited sickness as the reason for her absence at the hearing of her defamation suit filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Her legal representative Rizwaan Siddiquee, reportedly stated that the star was travelling and is not well. He further said that Kangana Ranaut has already stated her plea could be recorded by her lawyer and that her presence was not needed. For those unaware, previously Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of all proceedings initiated against her in the matter.

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut’s legal representative, Rizwan Siddiquee, filed an appeal to quash the proceedings claiming that the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court did not assess witnesses independently. Moreover, they initiated proceedings solely based on the police’s report. Kangana Ranaut’s previous plea stated, "The metropolitan magistrate did not use his own powers to conduct an inquiry but instead blatantly used the police machinery to collect the signed witness statements...which is completely unheard of".

The defamation suit was filed by the famous lyricist in the month of November 2020. In the complaint, Javed alleged that Kangana made defamatory remarks about him on national television. The lawsuit claimed that Kangana’s statements “appear to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of the general public”. Following the probe, the magistrate court issued a summons against Kangana in the month of February 2021.

ALSO READ| Defamation Case: Court rejects Javed Akhtar’s demand of NBW against Kangana Ranaut; Next hearing on Feb 1