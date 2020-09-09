Kangana Ranaut claims BMC never sent her notice till September 8; Alleges paid sources are spreading fake news

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai from her hometown on September 9. However, while she was on her way to the city, the BMC began demolishing her office.

’s controversial comment on Mumbai grabbed headlines a few days back. In the midst of all this, the actress returned to the city with Y-plus security around her on September 9. While she was on her way, the BMC officials began the demolition work on her office situated at Bandra’s Pali Hill. However, the Bombay High Court reportedly stayed the demolition later on. However, Kangana gave a glimpse of the damage done inside the office as a part of the demolition.

In the meantime, she has shared a tweet that is sure to shock everyone. Earlier, there were reports that BMC sent the actress a notice to stop work sometime back. However, Kangana has claimed that she did not receive any notice from the officials until yesterday, i.e., on 8th September. Not only that, but she has also claimed to have got the documents cleared from BMC for renovation. The actress alleged that paid sources of the government have spread fake information.

Check out her tweet below:

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. ⁦mybmc⁩ at least have the courage to stand by your audacity why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress has called the demolition of her office the ‘death of democracy.’ She has also pointed out that the government stopped all demolition work till 30th September thereby questioning BMC’s move. Many of her fans took to social media and supported the actress while condemning the act of BMC and the Maharashtra government. Moreover, certain members of the film fraternity like Renuka Shahane and Dia Mirza also backed the actress in this regard despite having difference of opinions with her earlier.

Also Read: BMC begins demolishing Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office; She calls it 'death of democracy': My spirit will rise

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×