  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut claims Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra 'instigated' farmers, asks if they should be punished

While Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh did not directly respond to Kangana Ranaut, he tweeted soon after her tweet. Check it out below.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2020 03:08 pm
Kangana Ranaut claims Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra 'instigated' farmers, asks if they should be punished.Kangana Ranaut claims Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra 'instigated' farmers, asks if they should be punished.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has launched another attack on Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra after the actors offered their support to the ongoing farmers protests. The fresh attack came as Kangana shared a video in which the protesting farmers were asked questions related to the protest but were not able to answer them. Kangana claimed that Diljit and Priyanka have 'instigated' farmers and then disappeared. 

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted in Hindi, "Mai chahti hu ki @diljitdosanjh aur @priyankachopra ji jo kisano ke liye local krantikariyo ki bhumika mai dikhe kam se kam ek video ke madhyam se kisano ko ye toh bataye ki unko virodh kis baat ka karna hai, dono kisano ko bhadkakar gayab ho gaye hai aur dekho kisano ki aur desh ki ye halat hai (I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra, who became local activists, to release a video and tell the farmers what they should be protesting for, both have instigated the farmers and then disappeared. And see what's the state of farmers and the country today)."  

She further tweeted asking whether these celebrities should face any kind of government inquiry or case. While Diljit did not directly respond to Kangana, he tweeted, "Suneya C.. Poonch Sidhi Ni Ho Sakdi.. Confirm Ho Geya Bai. (Listen, the tail can never be straightened. Now it's confirmed)." 

Take a look at Kangana's latest tweets below: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Manikarnika: Director Krish talks about his feud with Kangana Ranaut; Says 'I feared I'll remain unknown'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/TwitterGetty Images

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut's fresh attacks on Diljit Dosanjh & Priyanka Chopra: Want to be in the good books of traitors?
Diljit Dosanjh replies in a hilarious way after Kangana Ranaut joins Twitterati in asking 'Diljit Kitthe Aa'
Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh Twitter War: Netizens keen to learn Punjabi after the intriguing war of words
Newswrap, December 3: Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh's war of words, Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi & more
Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha hail Diljit Dosanjh over his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut; Call him a 'star'
After Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut, actress indirectly calls him 'terrorist'; See his reply