Kangana Ranaut claims Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra 'instigated' farmers, asks if they should be punished

While Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh did not directly respond to Kangana Ranaut, he tweeted soon after her tweet. Check it out below.

has launched another attack on Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and after the actors offered their support to the ongoing farmers protests. The fresh attack came as Kangana shared a video in which the protesting farmers were asked questions related to the protest but were not able to answer them. Kangana claimed that Diljit and Priyanka have 'instigated' farmers and then disappeared.

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted in Hindi, "Mai chahti hu ki @diljitdosanjh aur @priyankachopra ji jo kisano ke liye local krantikariyo ki bhumika mai dikhe kam se kam ek video ke madhyam se kisano ko ye toh bataye ki unko virodh kis baat ka karna hai, dono kisano ko bhadkakar gayab ho gaye hai aur dekho kisano ki aur desh ki ye halat hai (I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra, who became local activists, to release a video and tell the farmers what they should be protesting for, both have instigated the farmers and then disappeared. And see what's the state of farmers and the country today)."

She further tweeted asking whether these celebrities should face any kind of government inquiry or case. While Diljit did not directly respond to Kangana, he tweeted, "Suneya C.. Poonch Sidhi Ni Ho Sakdi.. Confirm Ho Geya Bai. (Listen, the tail can never be straightened. Now it's confirmed)."

Take a look at Kangana's latest tweets below:

जब प्रसिद्ध और जाने माने कलाकार मासूमों को भड़काते हैं,देश में शाहीन बाग़ जैसे दंग्गे/किसान आंदोलन जैसे विरोध करवाते हैं तो क्या सरकार को उनके ख़िलाफ़ किसी तरह की करवाई या केस नहीं करना चाहिए?क्या इस तरह की देश विरोधी गतिविधियों में खुल कर हिस्सा लेने वालों केलिये कोई सजा नहीं? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 16, 2020

Suneya C.. Poonch Sidhi Ni Ho Sakdi.. Confirm Ho Geya Bai.. — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

