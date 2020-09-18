  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut claims she never starts a fight; Says 'I'll quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise'

Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter a few weeks back amidst the debates revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on to know what she has to say in her latest tweet.
187604 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 05:45 am
Kangana Ranaut says she will quit Twitter if someone proves her wrongKangana Ranaut claims she never starts a fight; Says 'I'll quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise'
Kangana Ranaut recently jetted off to her hometown after her brief stay in Mumbai. However, the debates and controversies revolving around her continue to grab headlines. The actress recently created a lot of buzz in the media after she went on-air and called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. In the midst of all this, Kangana also had a war of words with Anurag Kashyap when the latter sarcastically asked her to go and fight with China at the border.

Now, the Queen actress has shared yet another tweet in which she gives a clarification stating that she does not have the record of starting a fight. Kangana further states that she is ready to quit Twitter if anyone proves otherwise. She further writes, “I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.” For the unversed, the actress had joined Twitter just a few weeks back.

I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise.
Kangana Ranaut

Check out her tweet below:

Kangana Ranaut earlier earned the wrath of numerous netizens and other celebs when she commented on Mumbai and compared it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The actress later clarified in one of her interviews that she has not targeted the Maharashtrians. Meanwhile, she came to the city a few weeks earlier only to get the shocking news of the BMC officials demolishing her office at Bandra. Kangana has now reportedly sent a notice to the civic body and asked for a Rs 2 crore compensation for the damages.

