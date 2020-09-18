Kangana Ranaut claims she never starts a fight; Says 'I'll quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise'
Kangana Ranaut recently jetted off to her hometown after her brief stay in Mumbai. However, the debates and controversies revolving around her continue to grab headlines. The actress recently created a lot of buzz in the media after she went on-air and called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. In the midst of all this, Kangana also had a war of words with Anurag Kashyap when the latter sarcastically asked her to go and fight with China at the border.
Now, the Queen actress has shared yet another tweet in which she gives a clarification stating that she does not have the record of starting a fight. Kangana further states that she is ready to quit Twitter if anyone proves otherwise. She further writes, “I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.” For the unversed, the actress had joined Twitter just a few weeks back.
Check out her tweet below:
I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them
— Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
Kangana Ranaut earlier earned the wrath of numerous netizens and other celebs when she commented on Mumbai and compared it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The actress later clarified in one of her interviews that she has not targeted the Maharashtrians. Meanwhile, she came to the city a few weeks earlier only to get the shocking news of the BMC officials demolishing her office at Bandra. Kangana has now reportedly sent a notice to the civic body and asked for a Rs 2 crore compensation for the damages.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Why is a simple sorry not in her dictionary? She lies and if someones points it out. Can say sorry or atleast something on those lines. Everyone do mistakes. Instead she’ll hurls her usual abuses vultures, hyneas.
Kangu is eclipse for india.
Ronnie please do not take her in army movie. So far shez only using mouth, she might start using her fighting skills hurting anyone she thinks are her enemies thinkn shez real tejas!!!
One can almost never catch betal. She’ll simply give reasons after reasons to not quit. & feel shez manipulating to get more attention.
"Mera sense of humour bahut acha hai. Aapko dheere dheere pata chalega."
Already pata hai tumhari & ur hynea hardcore fans ka sense. Zindagi itma bhi mazak nahi hai! Humm...
Nxt time when someone tryn to ask her to quit pl. add her challenge as reference. Otherwise her fans & bots are simply abusing as to why is anyone asking as they have amnesia or prolly they dont even read their own mistress’s tweets. Lol.
Kyon jhooth bol rahi hai, tere ko toh Padmashree bhi wapis karna tha jab pehle tera jhooth pakda gaya tha.
This proves that kangana is mentally unstable and soon going the parveen babi way. Tell us mahesh buddha, do you see this coming?
You were also going to return your Padmashri- when are you doing that ?
Joke of the day
Omg , half of the fights in the film industry is started by her , so time to leave Twitter Kangana, I am sad because I can’t read any funny and stupid comments of yours when I am bored , take care kangyy , go to a psychiatrist, I can share a psychiatrist’s no , she is leaving a floor down me , you are mad,bad, and unfortunate , sad ,idiot, stupid,etc ,,,,,,
I wish Kangana, her 'fandom' and Sanghi bots on Twitter could see the comments here and at other platforms which will shake them to an extent. So much disapproval for Kangana Ranaut. Because of Twitter, she felt she'd get a red carpet welcome in Mumbai - got a reality check. Twitter isn't real world is what she ought to be fed now. BJP will also whitewash her and use her only to an extent. She may want to become Smriti Irani, but all she'll become is a glorified A-list Payal Rohatgi. PV please post.
yes and im a dinosaur
This is what happens when you don't educate your kid.
The worst part is Kangana's mother is actually proud of her. She thinks her daughter is a revolutionary icon. How to blame her if that sort of encouragement Kangana is getting from her family. Generations of illiterate people, these Ranauts. Who to blame?
This woman carries so much hatred in her heart. The most evil person in the world
She has lost it. Pray for kangana
Sorry but pray for innocent indians in cluthes for her. Shez no pagal & had solid supporters, who are making most of us fools!
Kangana is absolutely disgusting. Shame on everyone who is supporting this evil witch, she has a black heart and all she wants is take revenge from her enemies, the way she talks makes me think she is a certified psychopath, Seriously how can someone support her, are you out of your minds? Shame on you. Shame shame shame shame
Listen kangana, the world is sick of your dialy rants, your existence revolves around spewing hatred, negativity and bullying others, you have literally become a joke in the industry, everyone is now convinced that you are suffering from some mental issues maybe that's the reason no A-list celebrity pays heed to you lol
We people are so fed up with this psychopath, her life revolves around playing the victim card, pointing fingers, spewing hatred, bullying others and creating controversies, sometimes I wonder if she's doing all this for attention and publicity. I am now convinced she's sick in the head. #PrayersForKangana
Kangana please visit a psychiatrist, your behavior is not normal
Kangana needs a doctor, she's sick in the head
She can't be serious
Nobody cares you psychopath. Get lost
Wtf is wrong with her? She gas lost her mind
Omg, now I am now convinced that she's mentally unstable. Please seek help
Seriously kangana? You have completely lost it
Ok let’s start You blaming Hrithik again and again as silly ex without provocation You blaming ranbirKapoor, dp and others without showing witnes and without any instigation You bringing nepotismAngle to SSR death where there was no relation at all You demeaning jayaji instead of making your point respectfully portraying yourself as feminism expert You hiring your sister as your manager when portraying yourself as epitome of anti nepotism You time and again taking Karan name when it was no where related instead of saying movie industry You calling people b grade actresses and other names when they try to make their point and not use that language on you YOU USING RAPE WORD for your property damage times and again calling yourself feminist on one hand FINALLY YOU OPEN YOURGUTTER MOUTH AND SPEW BENOK ON EVERYTHINH AND EVERYONE
That’s very gracious of you to offer to quit Twitter. Many people will sleep in peace by not hearing new names that you have been giving to every other person you come across. Good for you di you quit, you brain n might need to rest. You are using them for very unnecessary reasons.
B-Grade, Mafia Bimbos, trolling Toddlers, yeah she never starts a fight, that Silly-ex remark, totally polite and gracious. SMH. Quit twitter now please.