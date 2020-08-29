Kangana Ranaut claims a ‘top star’ wanted her behind the bars as she knew about him consuming drugs

The actress goes on to reveal during her interview with Republic TV that she was in a relationship with this 'top star' but, this person wanted her to be behind the bars as she got to know about him consuming drugs.

Actress has made some shocking revelations about a top star from the Bollywood industry who wanted her in jail as she knew about his drug habits. The actress goes on to reveal during her interview with Republic TV that she was in a relationship with this 'top star' but, this person wanted her to be behind the bars as she got to know about him consuming drugs. Kangana Ranaut goes on to say during her interview that this top star who reportedly considers himself a superhero also got divorced from his wife. Kangana also says that this so-called top star was hospitalised for a drug overdose in Kokilaben hospital and must have suffered some reaction in his lungs.

The actress says that the top star's wife had a mental breakdown due to his drug habits. Kangana Ranaut states that the star was previously in a relationship with a foreigner. The actress stated that when she was shooting for his film in Las Vegas, the star would party almost everyday and these parties would have drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills. Kangana reveals that drugs would flow like water in these parties, and sometimes these drugs would be consumed even during the day time. The actress says that when she signed another film with this top star their friendship turned into an affair.

She further claims that when the top star's friends got to know of their affair, she started getting invites to these Bollywood parties which she never got invited to before this. Kangana says that it is a 'close knit circle.' The actress also states that this top star's wife is now living with him, and adds that maybe it is because of money. Kangana says that the star's family did not want the couple to get divorced for their children's sake. The actress says the duo then conspired against her and wanted to put her in jail.

Credits :republic tv

