Kangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished
Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to issue a strong statement to the Uddhav Thacekray-led Maharashtra government. In a video, Kangana began by saying, "Today, you've demolished my house. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tumne jo kiya accha kiya." Kangana's fiery statement came after her office was demolished to ruins by Mumbai civic body BMC on Wednesday afternoon when the actress was on her way to Mumbai from Chandigarh airport.
Kangana addressed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said inHindi, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? By joining hands with the film mafia and breaking down my house, you've taken a huge revenge? Today, my house is demolished. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished. Remember, this is wheel of time. Won't always be the same."
She added, "I feel like you've done me a huge favour because I had an idea of what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today I witnessed it. And I will now make a film not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. And I will awaken my fellow-Indians because I knew it would happen some day and it has happened with me. This means something. And Uddhav Thackeray, this terror.. good that it happened with me because there is some importance to this. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra. "
तुमने जो किया अच्छा किया #DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/TBZiYytSEw
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Kangana's stern message came after the BMC razed her office. However, the Bombay High Court issued a stay on the demolition. Kangana's lawyer, too, called the demolition illegal. "BMC and we have to work as per law. We will work as per the law codes. No one can intimidate or threaten and enter someone's property like this. I will file a criminal case against them," Kangana's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui said while speaking to the media.
He added that the damage has been in crores and that the actress will be seeking compensation as well as criminal action since expensive paintings have been damaged by the BMC.
ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
BMC demolished an illegal construction .How an individual always threatens for not to take action against her for her wrong doing.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Lol... Kangana Ranaut had to be in EVERYBODY'S business. The Mumbai politicians & police are letting her know that they can be in her business too. These people don't forget.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Even BJP is getting tired of Kangana .... just a professional trouble maker. She needs to find a corner and sit down somewhere. Just a mess by always being a scandalous spinster.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
and so are other houses of bollywood celebrities you dimwit
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Kangana deserved it
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
KARMA
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
She is getting too much political clout. Wonder who she is sleeping with in the bjp.
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
Purely vexatious & intimidation tactics by mum political party! It is a shame and even a kid can understand this is done to terrorise people ! there is no repect and faith in them anymore
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Your house was constructed illegally Kangana