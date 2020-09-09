  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to issue a strong statement to the Uddhav Thacekray-led Maharashtra government after her office was destroyed to ruins by the BMC.
42839 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 04:52 pm
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished
  • 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to issue a strong statement to the Uddhav Thacekray-led Maharashtra government. In a video, Kangana began by saying, "Today, you've demolished my house. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tumne jo kiya accha kiya." Kangana's fiery statement came after her office was demolished to ruins by Mumbai civic body BMC on Wednesday afternoon when the actress was on her way to Mumbai from Chandigarh airport. 

Kangana addressed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said inHindi, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? By joining hands with the film mafia and breaking down my house, you've taken a huge revenge? Today, my house is demolished. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished. Remember, this is wheel of time. Won't always be the same." 

She added, "I feel like you've done me a huge favour because I had an idea of what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today I witnessed it. And I will now make a film not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. And I will awaken my fellow-Indians because I knew it would happen some day and it has happened with me. This means something. And Uddhav Thackeray, this terror.. good that it happened with me because there is some importance to this. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra. "  

Kangana's stern message came after the BMC razed her office. However, the Bombay High Court issued a stay on the demolition. Kangana's lawyer, too, called the demolition illegal. "BMC and we have to work as per law. We will work as per the law codes. No one can intimidate or threaten and enter someone's property like this. I will file a criminal case against them," Kangana's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui said while speaking to the media. 

He added that the damage has been in crores and that the actress will be seeking compensation as well as criminal action since expensive paintings have been damaged by the BMC. 

ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 29 minutes ago

BMC demolished an illegal construction .How an individual always threatens for not to take action against her for her wrong doing.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Lol... Kangana Ranaut had to be in EVERYBODY'S business. The Mumbai politicians & police are letting her know that they can be in her business too. These people don't forget.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Even BJP is getting tired of Kangana .... just a professional trouble maker. She needs to find a corner and sit down somewhere. Just a mess by always being a scandalous spinster.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

and so are other houses of bollywood celebrities you dimwit

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Kangana deserved it

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

KARMA

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

She is getting too much political clout. Wonder who she is sleeping with in the bjp.

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Purely vexatious & intimidation tactics by mum political party! It is a shame and even a kid can understand this is done to terrorise people ! there is no repect and faith in them anymore

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Your house was constructed illegally Kangana

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement