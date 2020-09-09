Kangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to issue a strong statement to the Uddhav Thacekray-led Maharashtra government after her office was destroyed to ruins by the BMC.

took to Twitter to issue a strong statement to the Uddhav Thacekray-led Maharashtra government. In a video, Kangana began by saying, "Today, you've demolished my house. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tumne jo kiya accha kiya." Kangana's fiery statement came after her office was demolished to ruins by Mumbai civic body BMC on Wednesday afternoon when the actress was on her way to Mumbai from Chandigarh airport.

Kangana addressed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said inHindi, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? By joining hands with the film mafia and breaking down my house, you've taken a huge revenge? Today, my house is demolished. Tomorrow, your arrogance will be demolished. Remember, this is wheel of time. Won't always be the same."

She added, "I feel like you've done me a huge favour because I had an idea of what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today I witnessed it. And I will now make a film not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. And I will awaken my fellow-Indians because I knew it would happen some day and it has happened with me. This means something. And Uddhav Thackeray, this terror.. good that it happened with me because there is some importance to this. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra. "

Kangana's stern message came after the BMC razed her office. However, the Bombay High Court issued a stay on the demolition. Kangana's lawyer, too, called the demolition illegal. "BMC and we have to work as per law. We will work as per the law codes. No one can intimidate or threaten and enter someone's property like this. I will file a criminal case against them," Kangana's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui said while speaking to the media.

He added that the damage has been in crores and that the actress will be seeking compensation as well as criminal action since expensive paintings have been damaged by the BMC.

