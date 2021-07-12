  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut clears the air about Thalaivi's release; Says ‘No date has been finalised’

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi release has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 situation. The cinema halls are closed.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: July 12, 2021 04:40 pm
Kangana Ranaut always grabs headlines and this time again she has done it. Her upcoming film Thalaivi has been getting all attention ever since its announcement. The film trailer has already been released and it was scheduled for a release on April 23. But, owing to the pandemic situation, the cinema halls were closed and the release was postponed. The reports surfaced that it will be releasing on the OTT platform but the actress has always quashed those rumours. 

And this time again there were similar reports about the release of the film. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a story wherein she mentioned, “No release date has been finalised for #Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumours, we will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country thanks..” Earlier, the Panga actress had said that the film's digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) and none of them can individually stream the movie. The film will first release in theatres.

Thalaivi is based on the life of J Jayalalithaa. It is directed by AL Vijay and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR who was the founder of AIADMK, the political party.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The film also stars Bhagyasheree and Madhoo in pivotal roles. Apart from this, the actress will be next seen in Dhaakad which will be directed by Razneesh Ghai, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

