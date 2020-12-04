  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut clears her stance on farmer protests: I have been vocal about their exploitation & problems

Netizens and celebs alike slammed Kangana Ranaut owing to her recent statements on the farmer protests. Now, the actress has opened up on the same in her new tweets.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut has received a lot of flak on social media owing to her comments on the farmer’s protests. Netizens also took a jibe at her for allegedly spreading lies about an elderly woman who was a part of the protests. If that was not enough, the actress engaged in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh on social media in connection with the same issue. Numerous celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, and others came out in the latter’s support.

Now, the actress has shared a series of tweets in which she has tried to clear her stance on the farmers. Kangana begins by saying that she is on their side and has always addressed their issues. She quotes, “I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill.”

Check out her tweet below:

Not only that, but she also opines her views on the bill while stating that it will transform the lives of the farmers in a better way. The Manikarnika star quotes, “This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold special place in my heart.” In her last trail tweet, Kangana requests the farmers not to let anyone hijack their protests.

She tweets, “My request to Farmers across the nation is don’t let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests. Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. I wish everyone all the best. Hope peace n faith prevail in the nation again, Jai Hind.”  

Check out the other two tweets below: 

Also Read: War of Words: Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh take potshots after actress calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu'

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

