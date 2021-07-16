Kangana Ranaut clicks 'baddy' Arjun Rampal as he pops champagne to mark his Dhaakad wrap

Arjun Rampal, who will be seen facing off as Rudraveer with Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad, has finished his shooting in Budapest. The actor celebrated his film wrap with Kangana and director Razneesh Ghai in a fun manner.

Over the past few weeks, and Arjun Rampal were shooting in Budapest for their upcoming actioner, Dhaakad. After days of shooting in the international location, it seems that Arjun's stint has been completely filmed and to celebrate his wrap on Dhaakad, the team got together on the sets. Kangana, who also was present, happened to have clicked a cool photo of Arjun, who will be seen essaying the antagonist in Dhaakad. As she shared the photo, Kangana announced Arjun's wrap on Dhaakad.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a photo featuring Arjun in a bulked up avatar and tattoos all over his body. He is seen excitedly popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the wrap of his portions in the film co-starring Kangana. Several crew members could be seen standing and filming the moment on their phone cameras. The actor looked excited and elated to have completed the actioner's shoot. However, Kangana penned a note where she expressed that she will miss having Arjun on the sets. She wrote, "It's a film wrap for our baddy @rampal72 Will miss you on the sets".

Arjun too shared a special note for director Razneesh Ghai along with a photo. In his note, Arjun penned his thanks to the director. He wrote, "Brothers in Arms. What a pleasure @razylivingtheblues what an experience. Thank you. Kiddo. Love and till we meet again #dhaakad." Arjun along with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik werein Budapest for the shoot of Dhaakad.

Talking about Dhaakad, it is an action film where Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni while Arjun will be seen as Rudraveer. Apart from Kangana and Arjun, the film also stars Divya Dutta. It is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. The earlier schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

