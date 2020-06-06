Kangana Ranaut comes to Kubbra’s mind as actors who don't endorse fairness products; Mahira Khan adds herself

Amid Black Lives Matter movement, a tweet thread went viral where names of the actors who have never endorsed fairness productions were asked. Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait suggested Kangana Ranaut’s name while Raees star Mahira Khan claimed she has always refused such ads.

In recent time, a lot of voices have been raised by celebs across the globe in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the US post the death of former footballer George Floyd. Even in India, celebs like , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and more showed their support to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and championed the cause of the people of the US. However, closer to home, many of the celebs were called out for ‘hypocrisy’ on social media as some of them endorse fairness products.

A day back, a Twitter thread went viral in which a user asked people to name actors from India and Pakistan who have never endorsed any skin lightening products. As soon as the tweet spread, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait jumped in and mentioned ’s name in the comments. She wrote, “Kangana Ranaut. I think.” Furthermore, Pakistan star and Raees star Mahira Khan also mentioned that she has been refusing to endorse fairness creams since her initial days.

She wrote, “Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product.” Many users replied to Kubbra Sait and thanked her for including Kangana in the list of the actors. Recently, in an interview with BBC, Kangana called out actors who stood up for Black Lives Matter. She said that Bollywood celebs keep mum on issues closer to home but are speaking up for the issue in the US. She even mentioned that many of the stars supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ have endorsed fairness products. She said, “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kind of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they?”

Check out the tweets:

Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product. https://t.co/uGB1vPyaGX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 5, 2020

Kangana I think. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 5, 2020

Fans too came up with their own suggestions of the actors who they thought have never endorsed fairness products. It included , Prabhas, Aishwarya Rai, Sai Pallavi and more.

Check out fan tweets:

Nandita Das takes a strong stance on this. — Muhammad Asif Nawaz (@asifnz) June 5, 2020

Ranbir Ranbir Ranbir — Rahul (@KattarKapoor) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, recently Bollywood actor Abhay Deol also highlighted the popularity of fairness products in India and mentioned data to back it up. Kubbra replied to the actor there on the post and mentioned that she was only approached once for a shoot and other women involved in the campaign were Masaba Gupta, Kusha Kapila. She mentioned that they refused to be associated with any products that are for skin lightening. Bollywood continues to face flak on social media ever since many of them joined the Black Lives Matter movement of the US.

