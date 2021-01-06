Kangana Ranaut compares Dhaakad's action training to 'shaadi wala ghar'; Says Countdown to shoot BEGINS

Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of Thalaivi, is undergoing action training for her next film titled Dhaakad. Read on further to know about the film that also stars Arjun Rampal.

has kicked off the New Year with a bang. The diva rang in 2021 with her family and the team of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The Tanu Weds Manu star, who is an avid social media, has been sharing an update about the upcoming film. Now, taking to her social media, she has revealed that she had a six hours long reading session for the film and is rushing for action training. Kangana, who is known to get into the skin of her roles, is pulling off every means to justice her character in Rajneesh Ghai’s directorial.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Thalaivi star has shared a picture with the team of Dhaakad. While sharing it she wrote, “Post six hours long reading session for #Dhaakad now rushing for action training as the countdown to shoot begins lots of hustle bustle... feels like shaadi wala ghar In the picture, the stunning actress looked lovely in blue floral dress as she poses with the team.

Previously, she had introduced us to the film's cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and also shared some fun moments with the cast and crew of the film.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post below:

Meanwhile, the Queen actor is currently awaiting the release of her forthcoming film Thalaivi that also stars Aravind Swami in a pivotal role. The biopic film will see Kangana in the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Talking about Dhaakad, the spy thriller will be bankrolled by Sohel Maklai productions and Asylum films. The movie also features Arjun Rampal in the lead role.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

