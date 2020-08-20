Kangana Ranaut compares Sushant Singh, Sara’s affair to Hrithik Roshan & hers; Recalls his ‘hostile’ behaviour

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to question Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship and compared it to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. See post!

Today morning, friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media to make some interesting revelations about Sushant and Sara Ali Khan’s relationship. We all know that ever since Sushant and Sara started shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, the two were often linked together, and Sushant’s friend, Samuel Haokip, confirmed the rumours as he revealed that Sara and Sushant were inseparable during the promotions of Kedarnath and were ‘totally in love’. He wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love… they were inseparable… so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

Thereafter, , who has been talking about Sushant and movie mafia since the actor's demise on June 14, 2020, questioned Sara and Sushant’s relationship as she took to Twitter to lash out at ‘Nepotism kids’for showing dreams to ‘vulnerable outsiders’ and dumping them publicly. Kangana’s tweet read, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.” Thereafter, Kangana went on to draw a comparison between Sara-Sushant relationship and that of and hers as she wrote, “I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me..”

Yesterday, after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut hailed the decision and congratulated the SSR warriors for standing together for him.

I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

