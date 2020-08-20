Kangana Ranaut compares Sushant Singh, Sara’s affair to Hrithik Roshan & hers; Recalls his ‘hostile’ behaviour
Today morning, friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media to make some interesting revelations about Sushant and Sara Ali Khan’s relationship. We all know that ever since Sushant and Sara started shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, the two were often linked together, and Sushant’s friend, Samuel Haokip, confirmed the rumours as he revealed that Sara and Sushant were inseparable during the promotions of Kedarnath and were ‘totally in love’. He wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love… they were inseparable… so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”
Thereafter, Kangana Ranaut, who has been talking about Sushant and movie mafia since the actor's demise on June 14, 2020, questioned Sara and Sushant’s relationship as she took to Twitter to lash out at ‘Nepotism kids’for showing dreams to ‘vulnerable outsiders’ and dumping them publicly. Kangana’s tweet read, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.” Thereafter, Kangana went on to draw a comparison between Sara-Sushant relationship and that of Hrithik Roshan and hers as she wrote, “I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me..”
Yesterday, after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut hailed the decision and congratulated the SSR warriors for standing together for him.
Check out the post here:
I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut pens emotional note as she revisits childhood photo with brothers: Where did we loose the years
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
CRINGE CRINGE. The man doesn't love you anymore, he has moved on and he doesn't even look back at your shared memories with any fondness! Girl, have some self respect and move on from him!! Jeez... you're proving you're still hung up on one affair.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Kangana is taking advantage of ssr’s death and she was the one who started in-out sider thingy. How does she know that ssr was getting affected due to nepo kids . Actually he worked with several nepo kids . And please now stop bringing hr (Hrithik) in this matter . It is not necessary that all nepo kids are bad
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
She went from saying Sushant dumped ankita for kriti to Sushant got dumped and fell for Rhea very quickly . Why is this woman not getting treated for wat ever she is suffering from ?
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Both these so called relationships were untrue. Stop dragging Hrithik into everything!
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
She is so horrible ... still stalking HR whenever she wants , it’s a shame our media promotes her and people believe this evil woman who is using a dead man for her own selfish revenge . Pls post
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Here we go again.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Hrithik looks so irritated by her in this pic . He is tolerating her for krrish 3 promotions
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
HR was never into you girl, you were just the available girl. Just like you were available to Aditya and Ajay. These men wanted to cheat their wives and they went for the available lay. It doesn’t say anything good about you or them. Sara and SSR shared an intelligent connection, very different. PV post this.
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Back to her imaginary affair . She wonders why people call her psycho
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Poor hritik surrounded by all kinds of mad women . Frm his ex wife to his sister to this maniac . He has bad luck with women
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Imagine sending mails after maila to seduce a newly divorced guy only to hear him say that he will date even Pope but not her . The burn is still hurting lol
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
U have been dreaming of Hrithik since u saw his pic in Manali . And you are not the only one . Get some treatment from Deepika foundation
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Sushant didnt send 3000 mails to stalk Sara
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Kangana plz stop Milking SSR'S death bcz he was nvr dating Sara. And also stop telling ur sob story all the time. Attention seeker lady.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Neither did Sushant date Sara nor did Hrithik date Kangana . Sushant's family shud get court order and stop this nasty woman from degrading his memory with lies
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Feel sorry how she dumped Aditya Pancholi after 5 years of publicly dating him and using him for roles
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Hrithik, can you please stop being silent now. This piece of crass is going overboard maligning you and it's high time you put an end to it. We as your fans can't take it n I wonder how do you not react.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Kangana is cool because she speaks her mind and exposes the hypocrisy of bollywood but please don't make everything about you. :p
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
She never met Sushant but 'shared a connection with him' . Just like she never dated Hrithik but "got engaged to him in Paris". I wont be surprised if she claims she and sushant were going to get married but karan johar and mafia stopped them lol
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Both were non - existent and fiction? Good comparison
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
hrithik was intelligent enough not to fall for her seductive attempts unlike ranbir, ajay devgan and salman
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
Repeat after me: Kangana is depressed for last 6 years after her phantasy rejected her proposal
Anonymous 49 minutes ago
why did u crop vivek oberoi whose hand she was holding from other side?