Kangana Ranaut completes workshops for Tejas; Movie's shoot to begin in December

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Tejas. It will go on floors this December.
9356 reads Mumbai
After having completed the shoot for Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut began prepping for another project titled Tejas. The actress is currently in her hometown gearing up for the same. Kangana, who made her debut on social media sometime back, has been sharing glimpses of her preparation with fans from time to time. Interestingly, the Manikarnika star has also been attending workshops along with director Sarvesh Mewara for the movie in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. 

Kangana has now taken to social media again and announced wrapping up the workshops and readings for Tejas. She has shared a picture along with Sarvesh Mewara while announcing the same. The actress has also revealed that the shoot for the movie will begin in December 2020. The Queen star expresses gratitude towards Mewara who is entitled with the direction and the screenplay of the movie that has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress looks content as she poses with Mewara wearing a loose off-white cardigan and blue track pants. She writes, "workshops before filming is a really subtle process but it helps develop confidence and faith in ourselves and our team members." Her first look from Tejas has been already unveiled thereby leaving the fans excited for its release. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the biopic Thalavi in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu PM Jayalalithaa. To add to this, she will feature in Dhaakad that has been directed by Razneesh Ghai. On the personal front, the actress recently attended her brother’s wedding in their hometown. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra 'fabulous' as Fashion turns 12: She was cool, didn’t treat me like a kid

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

