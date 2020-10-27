Kangana Ranaut condemns attack on Malvi Malhotra; Says 'This is what happens to small town strugglers'

Kangana Ranaut has recently reacted to the news of actress Malvi Malhotra getting stabbed after reportedly rejecting a marriage proposal. Read on for further details.

In a shocking state of events, Malvi Malhotra was stabbed by an alleged friend whom she met on Facebook. The incident happened on Monday at the Fisheries University Road at Versova. The actress was then reportedly rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for treatment. Media reports suggest that the one who attacked Malvi is a producer and had met her a couple of times. He reportedly pressurized her for marriage but she refused the same and later filed a complaint against him.

Meanwhile, has condemned the brutal incident in her tweet. She writes, “This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” The actress has further tagged Malvi and prayed for her. She has further requested NCW chief Sharma to take immediate action against the culprit.

Check out the tweets below:

According to the latest reports, Mumbai Police has filed an FIR regarding the same under sections 307 and 354. They have stated about having begun the investigation to nab the accused soon. Apart from that, it has been mentioned in the FIR statement that the Udaan actress had returned on Sunday after a shoot in Dubai. Post that, she was reportedly confronted by the accused on Monday night while she was on her way back home. He then attacked her when she refused to speak to him.

Also Read: Udaan actress Malvi Malhotra stabbed thrice with a knife for rejecting marriage proposal; Admitted to hospital

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×