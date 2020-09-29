Kangana Ranaut condemns Hathras gangrape victim's death: Shoot these rapists publicly, what a shameful day

  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut joined the nation in demanding justice for the Hathras gangrape victim who passed away at Delhi's hospital after a brutal assault. The actress demanded strong action against the perpetrators.
Actress Kangana Ranaut often has come forth and spoken her opinion on several issues openly. Speaking of this, the actress took a strong stand against the Hathras gangrape case and condemned it after the victim passed away in Delhi's hospital. Kangana expressed anger over the Hathras gangrape incident of a 19-year-old young girl in UP and demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators. Further, Kangana even questioned the rise in such incidents and mentioned that as a country, it's shameful. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters," The actress condemned the incident strongly and mourned the loss of the young girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Her demise news was reportedly confirmed by her brother to TOI where he told them that the accused should not be spared at all and they must be hanged. 

Not just Kangana, the nation demanded justice for the victim after the news of her passing broke today. Many other stars like Richa Chadha, Yami Gautam also came forward to condemn the incident on social media and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. After the incident, the victim was moved to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for treatment. However, she passed away on Tuesday morning. The incident has left everyone in the country in shock and many Twitter users are demanding justice for the victim who passed away. 

