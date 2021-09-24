Kangana Ranaut congratulates Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Emmy nomination: One of the best actors in the world

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominations for the Emmy Awards on Thursday, September 23. In great news, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his film Serious Men. Following this, took to her social media and congratulated Siddiqui for this development. The actress shared a post by Nawazuddin on her Instagram stories and hailed him as ‘one of the best actors’ in the world.

A few moments back, the Manikarnika actress took to social media to congratulate her Dhakkad co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui for securing a nomination in the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2021 in the Best Actor category. Kangana shared a post made by Nawazuddin on Instagram where he shared the news of his nomination. Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir… you are most definitely one of the best actors in the world”. Apart from Nawazuddin, other actors to be nominated in this category are British actor David Tennant, Roy Nik from Israel, and Christian Tappan from Colombia.

Take a look:

Speaking about the film, Serious Men is an adaptation of the 2010 novel of the same name by author Manu Joseph. It has been directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film chronicles the story of a Tamil Dalit, Ayyan Mani (played by Siddiqui) who finds himself maximizing on his genius son’s fame to improve his family’s fortunes. The film offers a stark commentary on caste discrimination and class privilege.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Sushmita Sen- starrer series Aarya has been nominated in the best drama series category. Comedian Vir Das’ comedy special ‘Vir Das: For India’ has also secured a nomination in the comedy segment.

