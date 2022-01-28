Kangana Ranaut congratulates Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his new house; Says ‘bahut khoobsurat hai’

Kangana Ranaut is one actress who often makes it to the headlines for her statements or tweets. After impressing her fans with her roles in several movies, the actress is all set to wear the producer’s hat. Kangana is debuting as a producer in the digital medium with her film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads. Nawazuddin has made it to the headlines for building his new home in Mumbai. Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor sitting in front of his palatial abode and congratulated him.

In the picture, we can see Nawazuddin Siddiqui facing his back towards the camera as he sits under the open sky on a chair busy in his own world in front of his brand new house. The actor’s house indeed is nothing less than a palace and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off it. Sharing this picture Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai…bahut bahut Mubarak.”

Take a look:

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and reshared a picture originally shared by Raazneesh Ghai, who is the director of her upcoming film, ‘Dhaakad’. In the picture, the actress can be seen standing next to Ghai on the sets of their film, as they look at the monitor. Sharing the photo, Raazneesh wrote, “Miss the shoot days in Budapest with this “Talent Extraordinaire”.

In terms of acting, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in and as Thalaivii, a biopic on the legendary actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.

