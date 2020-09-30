  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut congratulates Shekhar Kapur on being appointed President of FTII: Hope to see you in such roles

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed Shekhar Kapur as the new President of the FTII Society and Chairman of its governing council. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut congratulates Shekhar Kapur on being appointed President of FTII: Hope to see you in such roles
Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and the chairman of its governing council. This piece of news has been confirmed through a report by ANI. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced Kapur’s new roles in the FTII. The institute’s director Bhupendra Kainthola has said that the filmmaker’s tenure will reportedly continue till 3rd March 2023. Numerous people have wished him after the same.

Among them is Kangana Ranaut, who has congratulated Shekhar Kapur through a note on her Twitter handle. The Queen actress writes, “Amazing news, congratulations sir, hope to see you in many such roles we need your guidance.” The filmmaker who is accredited with masterpieces like Bandit Queen, Mr. India, The Four Feathers, New York, I Love You, and others responded to her tweet and thanked her for the same. He writes, “Thank you, Kangana .. so much to do, such an honor, yet such a responsibility.”

Check out the tweets below:

For the unversed, the 72-year old filmmaker has also acted in a few movies apart from sitting on the director or producer’s chair. He played a pivotal role in the popular 90s TV show Udaan co-starring Kavita Chaudhary. Kapur has also played significant roles in movies like Drishti, Nazar, Vishwaroopam, and others. Shekhar Kapur was also honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2000. Apart from that, he has also won numerous national and international awards in the course of his career.

