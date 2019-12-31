Kangana Ranaut cuddles up with her ‘Panga woman’ Aasha Ranaut in an adorable selfie & it’s all things cute

Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying her vacay with her family in Manali. The Panga star’s team shared a cute selfie of Kangana and her mom, Aasha Ranaut and we can’t get enough of it. Check it out.

One of the most talked about trailers to a film that will hit theatres in 2020 is ’s Panga. Last week, Kangana dropped the trailer of Panga on YouTube and then left for a vacay with family to Manali. Since then, Kangana is spending time with her sister, Rangoli and family. The trailer left everyone impressed and Kangana as Jaya left everyone rooting for her. Kangana dedicated her performance in Panga to her mom, Aasha Ranaut and had spoken about it at the trailer launch event too.

Now, Kangana’s team on Instagram shared an adorable selfie of Kangana with her mom, Aasha Ranaut and we can’t get enough of it. In the photo, Kangana can be seen sitting next to her mom as they both strike a pose for a selfie. The Panga actress can be seen clad in a grey coat while her mom can be seen sporting a black jacket. As they curl up next to each other, Kangana and her mom smiled for the selfie.

Kangana called her mom ‘Panga mom’ and captioned the photo as, “Kangana with her #Panga woman, her mom. Her performance in Panga is dedicated to her mom Aasha Ranaut, who has struggled a lot to bring up her children and successfully kept the joint family intact. Kangana's mom believes in a traditional family system, and that is the reason Kangana is so close to her family. Who is your Panga woman or man? TAG THEM”

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is the story of a national level kabaddi player who gives up her career for a family life. Jassie Gill will be making his Bollywood debut with Panga. It also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. Panga’s trailer received an overwhelming response from fans as they loved every bit of Kangana’s performance. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

