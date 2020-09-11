  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut decides to work from her ravaged office; Calls it a 'symbol of woman's will'

Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by the BMC on 9th September while she was on her way to Mumbai. The actress has now decided to work from the ruins of the premises.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 01:23 am
Kangana Ranaut visited her office in Bandra on 10th September, a day after the BMC officials carried a partial demolition of the premises. The actress had earlier shared glimpses of the damage done to her premises by the officials while she was on her way to the city on 9th September. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court had earlier put a stay on BMC’s demolition of her office. The actress has now taken to Twitter and announced that she will continue working from the office.

Kangana recalls the time when her office opened on 15th January. The Queen star also reveals that she has not worked ever since the COVID-19 pandemic because of which she has no money to renovate it. She further writes, “I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world.”

Check out the tweet below:

The actress has shared yet another tweet in which she talks about how her mother Asha Ranaut’s warning flashed in front of her when the officials broke the office. Kangana also adds that she hasn’t taken her calls since then. She adds a video of her mother talking to the media and says that she is pleasantly surprised by her refreshing take on the same. Meanwhile, the actress has been reportedly exempted from quarantine as she is on a short-term visit to Mumbai. Kangana is likely to return to her hometown next week. 

Check out the tweet below:

