Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Tik Tok Challenge: It's insensitive; She should apologise for it

Kangana Ranaut spoke up in a recent interview about Deepika Padukone’s Tik Tok Challenge where she asked influencers to recreate her ‘Chhapaak’ look. The Panga actress mentioned that her sister Rangoli Chandel was deeply hurt by it and wanted Deepika to apologise.

Among the most strong and opinionated actresses in Bollywood, always manages to speak her mind freely and doesn’t care about what people think about her. More recently, Kangana has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga and during the same, she has been speaking about several issues freely. In a chat with a news portal, Kangana recently opened up about and her Tik Tok Challenge related to a recreation of her ‘Chhapaak look’ that faced flak from netizens too.

In a candid chat on the matter, Kangana mentioned that while promotions of films, stars sometimes don’t really get into the depth of things due to time issues. The Panga actress mentioned that Deepika might have an explanation for what she did but she also added that her sister, Rangoli Chandel, who is an acid attack survivor, was deeply hurt by such a Tik Tok challenge. Kangana even mentioned that other acid attack survivors and people were affected by it and Deepika should apologize for it.

Kangana spoke on Deepika’s Tik Tok Chhapaak challenge and said, “people who are hurt with this, like my sister, must be apologised to and it's not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it with make-up products. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that. We all make mistakes, don’t we. We are all humans, but what is important is that you redeem yourself and apologise.”

Meanwhile, Deepika recently faced a lot of flak by the netizens after she asked an influencer in Tik Tok to recreate her Chhapaak look. Netizens termed it insensitive and called out the Chhapaak actress. Rangoli and Kangana were among the people who lauded Deepika and Meghna for making a film on pain of acid attack survivors and they had also shared a video regarding the same too. Kangana, on the other hand, is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

