Kangana Ranaut demands Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC for damaging her property; Issues notice
Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses who doesn't know the art of mincing her words. The actress recently grabbed headlines post her controversial remarks about Mumbai city which in turn sparked a fresh controversy and a war of words between the Queen actress and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Things didn't end here. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aka BMC even raided Kangana's Mumbai office early this month and destroyed it after putting up a 'stop working' notice on the property. This had happened while the actress was en route to Mumbai amid constant threats.
While the actress has decided to work from her ravaged office, she had also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the issue. Kangana wrote, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world". And now as per a recent update, Kangana has reportedly demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her property. According to Times Now, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has even sent a notice to the authorities in this regard. In fact, in her petition in Bombay High Court, Kangana stated the demolition carried out by BMC at her premises was illegal. We wonder what BMC has to say in this regard.
Meanwhile, Kangana's mother had also lashed out at Shiv Sena and claimed that if her daughter had done something wrong, fans would not have backed and supported her. Amid this ongoing controversy, the actress has recently left for her hometown a day after meeting the Maharashtra Government.
Also Read: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row
Anonymous 9 hours ago
A druggie , gold digger , flop actress can’t be a role model for our youth or else the future is over !
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Bhikh mangi
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kangana is an inspiration to millions of people. Her courage is contagious. May God always protect her and be on her side.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
I seriously wonder how much she would owe to all the people who she has been attacking since forever by messing with their head with zero proof about anything she claims lol she’s funny with her never ending complaints
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Perfect, they should pay for it. In fact entire Mumbai should demand compensation from them for not providing basic infrastructure like hole free roads in spite of paying so much taxes.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
2 rupee person
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Mumbai is her karmabhoomi
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Why does Kanagana want anything from Mumbai????, when she hates the place soo much. So much drama. Which city does not have flaws. Please don’t abuse Mumbai. Its Amchi Mumbai
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Why not, they illegally broke her office..people who earn money by indulging into drugs may not care but people like her who work hard and fearless will ask for compensation. Kudos..LIONESS
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Jaroor...aur kuch? LOL
Anonymous 24 hours ago
milega...GHANTA !
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sherni Hui BHikaran.....
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bhikh do,bhikh do,............ ......bhikhariko.
Anonymous 1 day ago
How come MLA and MPs of BJP have thousands of crores how come industrialist who support BJP have made lakhs of crores at expense of middle class middle class is dying How come MLA in Goa , Karnataka, MP are bought to grab power
Anonymous 1 day ago
Dream big eh?
Anonymous 1 day ago
lol dream on
Anonymous 1 day ago
LOL....They are HITTING HER POCKET.....That's what the politicians want.....Kangana will now be bogged down with expenses, fees, litigation and legal wranglings....This will keep her busy, and OUT OF OTHER PEOPLE'S BUSINESS.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bullies are punished, not compensated
Anonymous 1 day ago
2crore is way less! they should pay her at least 5 crores!
Anonymous 1 day ago
no no Rangoli they should Give away entire Mumbai to your Toxic crazy Sis. Idiot.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes that will go from your taxes :)
Anonymous 1 day ago
Self made woman is now begging for compensation. Do you want a bowl. How about coming back to Mumbai and asking for compensation. This coward can only bark from Manali.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kangna is a beggar
Anonymous 1 day ago
compensation under the act is an entitlement not a begging bowl bollywood bimbo!