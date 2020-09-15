Kangana Ranaut demands Rs 2 crore compensation from BMC for damaging her property; Issues notice

Days after BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, the actress has sent out a notice to the authority and demanded a damage compensation of Rs 2 crore.

is one of the actresses who doesn't know the art of mincing her words. The actress recently grabbed headlines post her controversial remarks about Mumbai city which in turn sparked a fresh controversy and a war of words between the Queen actress and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Things didn't end here. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aka BMC even raided Kangana's Mumbai office early this month and destroyed it after putting up a 'stop working' notice on the property. This had happened while the actress was en route to Mumbai amid constant threats.

While the actress has decided to work from her ravaged office, she had also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the issue. Kangana wrote, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world". And now as per a recent update, Kangana has reportedly demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her property. According to Times Now, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has even sent a notice to the authorities in this regard. In fact, in her petition in Bombay High Court, Kangana stated the demolition carried out by BMC at her premises was illegal. We wonder what BMC has to say in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kangana's mother had also lashed out at Shiv Sena and claimed that if her daughter had done something wrong, fans would not have backed and supported her. Amid this ongoing controversy, the actress has recently left for her hometown a day after meeting the Maharashtra Government.

Also Read: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×