Kangana Ranaut denies joining flats post Court deems 'grave violation': Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari govt

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to slam reports of her merging her flats in Khar. The actress claimed that the BMC is only harassing her in the building over it and said she'll fight in higher Court.

Actress recently made her way back to Mumbai after spending a while in Manali. The Thalaivi actress had a roller coaster of 2020 as she landed into trouble with the BMC and Maharashtra government over a few remarks. However, it seems that the trouble is not over it. Recently, as per a report by PTI, Kangana had apparently merged her 3 flats in Khar in Mumbai and for the same, a notice had been sent to her over it back in 2018 by BMC. The actress had challenged it in a court in suburban Dindoshi with an application. As per the report, it has now been dismissed by the lower Court and it has called it a 'grave violation of the plan.'

Reacting to the reports, Kangana has now shared her stance on what the Court and the judge had to say. The actress denied joining any of her flats and claimed that it was 'fake propaganda' by the government. She further alleged that the BMC is only harassing her in the entire building. Further, she explained that the whole building is made in a certain way with one apartment on each floor and that is how she got it. The star concluded her claim by saying that she will take the matter to a higher court.

Sharing a report about the Court rejecting her application, Kangana wrote, "Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven’t joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that’s how I purchased it,@mybmc is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court."

Take a look at the tweet:

As per the PTI report, the judge hearing the application has given Kangana six weeks to appeal before the Bombay High Court. In the same report, it was stated that the judge said that interference of the court was not required in the matter. As per the report after the 2018 notice, the BMC had sent Kangana another notice and asked her to change the plan of the flats like they were originally, else it would be deemed an unauthorised portion and would be demolished. Challenging it, Kangana had appealed to the court to restrain BMC from going ahead with demolition. Reportedly, the Court, on the matter of her merging her 3 flats, said, "These are grave violations of the sanctioned plan for which the permission of the competent authority is required."

Last year, Kangana had also gotten in trouble with the BMC over her office in Mumbai that subsequently was partially demolished by the civic body. They had claimed that certain portions were illegally constructed. The actress took the matter to Court and is fighting against the body. The Bombay High Court later had said in its ruling that the intent of BMC's demolition of Kangana's office in Pali hill was malafide.

