Kangana Ranaut denies rumours of being called for questioning by the Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Reacting to the news piece on Twitter, Kangana's team shared: "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."
Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate. https://t.co/A74v9tOt9d
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 2, 2020
Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team shared a video of the actress where she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput. "Some people are saying that people who have weak minds get into depression and commit suicide. A person who is a rankholder in engineering entrance, how can his mind be weak? It can be seen from Sushant's posts that he is clearly begging people to watch his films saying he doesn't have a godfather and will be thrown out of the industry," the actress says in Hindi in her video.
Kangana in her video bashed journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a "suicide or a planned murder".
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
I am heartbroken by sushant''s death. it is like every nonbollywood star who dared to dream big died. Come on many of us wished we could be in just one movie. just to see. why did we as an audience feel that we only deserved the same star over and over in films instead of expanding indias creativity and given platform and opportunity to so many. salman, Katrina, shah rukh, alia, are so overrated. people like Kalki, raj kumar rao, sohum shah, and that villain in mardaani 2....where do they get star status opportunities they are so talented and underrated.