Kangana Ranaut: Devendra Fadnavis backs her, condemns BMC: When injustice becomes law, rebellion becomes duty

In the latest, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has come out in the support of Kangana Ranaut after BMC officials demolished her office.

As we speak, has finally reached her Mumbai residence amid the verbal spat between her and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Even before Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai, the BMC officials entered her office in Mumbai and demolished it. Taking to Twitter, the Manikarnika actress shared videos of the officials destroying the office, and alongside, calling it ‘Death of Democracy’, she wrote, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy Slightly smiling face.”

Now, in the latest, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut after the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body went on to demolish her office building citing 'illegal construction'. Taking to Twitter, Devendra Fadnavis recorded a video backing the actress as he said, “Attacking people on the streets who speak against the government with full state support has never happened in Maharashtra. What is wrong should be called so. Maharashtra is getting insulted by these actions. Just because someone said something against the government, demolishing a structure, even if it's illegal, is an act of cowardice.”

Today, in the morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials reached Kangana’s office and began demolishing it while she was still en-route to the city from Chandigarh. Soon after entering the office, the workers, armed with demolition tools, started to bulldoze certain portions of her office. While a day earlier, the BMC officials issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut, today, they simply pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to demolish the office. Later, after reaching Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body, and later, the court stayed any further demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra.

