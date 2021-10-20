Kangana Ranaut on ‘Dhaakad’: I believe it is Bollywood's first woman centered spy thriller

In a recent chat with IANS, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her upcoming movie Dhaakad, which will be releasing in theaters on April 8, 2022. Kangana said, “I think everything I have done is 'Dhaakad'. From running away from my home till now, I continue to do all the 'Dhaakad' stuff. Now I am doing this 'Dhaakad' film and I hope the audience will love it." In the film, Kangana plays Agent Agni, The film's stunts have been designed by an international team and Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer has done the camerawork.

Speaking about the action in the Dhaakad, Kangana said, “I believe it is Bollywood's first woman-centered spy thriller," she said. "I am really happy about this. I find myself fortunate to be able to portray a character who performs wholesome action scenes. I thank my director Razneesh Ghai who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I am really happy about this." The film has been shot in parts of MP and Budapest. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, she is also shooting for her film with director Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas.

In a previous chat with IANS, Kangana spoke about the success of Thalaivii and said, “I do my own thing and I am in my own place. Most actresses are very popular for starring with popular heroes. That's how actresses have always been. But I have my own light." She added: "I don't borrow someone else's light. So, you know, that is a good place to be in. Definitely, I am much more popular now than I have ever been. It is true that right now is the best time of my career. I won't deny that."

