Kangana Ranaut didn’t help me when I was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh, fought my own battle: Taapsee Pannu

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the ‘insider-outsider’ debate or nepotism debate was rekindled. After Kangana Ranaut spoke up in a recent chat and made some comments over Taapsee Pannu, the Thappad actress opened up about what outsiders mean in a recent chat.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise last month kick started the nepotism debate once again in Bollywood. While fans of the deceased actor called out big names like , Aditya Chopra and more for nepotism and launching star kids, actress stood up for him and questioned award shows for not acknowledging his work like Chhichhore and more. In a recent chat, Kangana also called ‘needy outsider’ after which netizens’ opinion split up. Now, talking about outsiders, Taapsee has spoken up in an interview.

In an interview with News18, Taapsee spoke up about the debate of nepotism and how actors like she, Sushant, Kangana, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and others are tagged outsiders. She explained that those with no filmy background are tagged ‘outsiders.’ Further, Taapsee also said that like all outsiders, she too has had her own journey and fights. She even highlighted the common points between her and Sushant’s journey but clarified that she did not know him at all. Further, talking about fighting her own battle, she claimed that she was dropped from Pati Patni Aur Woh and that is when she said she fought for herself. Taapsee further stated that she did not get help or support from anyone including Kangana, who she claimed, fights for outsiders.

Talking about it, Taapsee said, “Outsider is the label or tag that we get. Actors like me Kangana, Swara Bhasker, who are not from a film family. We are all outsiders and we have had our journey. Further, Taapsee recalled how Kangana says that she fights for rights of outsiders and explained that Sushant and she fought their own battles without support. Taapsee said, “We all fight our own battles. All outsiders have fought their own battles. Sushant was fighting his. I fought my own battle. I did not ask for support when I was fighting my battle. I spoke up when I was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Nobody, especially, she (Kangana Ranaut), because she says she fights for our battles, she didn’t come and support me, I didn’t ask for it also, because I fought my own battles. Deepika was asked to be beheaded somewhere, she didn’t come and support that outsiders”

Highlighting the common points in her and Sushant’s journey, Taapsee said, “I did not want to bring this up at this time, but both Sushant and I have had similar journeys. Both of us are engineers, we entered Hindi cinema in 2013. He came via television, I came from the south film industry. Both of these are considered tags that need to be shed when you enter the industry. The kind of hardship that he has gone through, coming from Bihar, I don’t think a person like that can be so fragile. We have studied in schools right next to each other in Delhi. But I don’t want to talk about those similarities right now because I have never met that person. We have never even crossed paths at events.”

Explaining why she did not want to bring up Sushant and her similarities, Taapsee said, “So I suddenly can’t get into the debate just to get my two bits of attention and try to have my personal vendetta.”

Taapsee and Kangana recently engaged in a war of words after the latter made some remarks in a recent interview of hers post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Taapsee has also been actively tweeting about it since Kangana’s interview and actors like Swara Bhasker also joined in the debate.

