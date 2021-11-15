Kangana Ranaut digs up precious photos of her 'choti si jaan' Prithvi, wishes him on his birthday; PICS

Birthdays certainly are a special occasion and when it is of a kid in the family, it becomes even more fun. Speaking of this, Kangana Ranaut has dug out the cutest photos with nephew Prithvi on the occasion of his birthday and has sent the sweetest birthday wish to the little one. Kangana dotes on her nephew and often shares adorable photos with the little on social media. Her pictures with Prithvi always tend to go viral on social media

Now, on his birthday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share cute childhood photos of the little one. In one of the baby photos, Prithvi is seen posing with the camera. In another, Kangana could be seen playing with Prithvi while twinning in white with him. In another photo, Kangana shared a cute moment where Prithvi was seen enjoying his ice cream. Sharing the cute photos of the little munchkin, Kangana wrote, "Happy birthday maasi ki choti si jaan."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana kicked off the production work of her film, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Avneet Kaur in the lead role. The film is being backed by Kangana's Manikarnika Films. Besides this, Kangana will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is an actioner directed by Razneesh Ghai and will be released on April 8, 2022. She also will be seen in Tejas. The film recently wrapped up and a party was held in Mumbai. It is directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri Award if proven wrong for her ‘real freedom’ remark