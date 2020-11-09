Kangana Ranaut dines out with nephew Prithvi & the little one's expression will steal your hearts; See PHOTO

has announced sometime back that she will be hosting her brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur. She also revealed that the family will reach the place on November 10. She is currently in Manali with sister Rangoli and all other family members where the wedding festivities had already begun sometime back. The Manikarnika star has been giving glimpses of the same on social media from time to time. She attended the wedding ceremony of another cousin a few days back.

Recently, Rangoli Chandel has shared a picture on her Instagram handle and it makes for a delightful glimpse. The picture shows Kangana Ranaut dining out with her nephew Prithvi at a Dhaba-style restaurant. The two of them look adorable together but it’s the little one’s cute expression that steals all of our attention here. The Dhaakad actress wears a lavender outfit teamed up with an off-white coat. The little munchkin, on the other hand, is wearing a cardigan.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently completed the workshops for her upcoming movie Tejas. Her first look from the same has already been revealed on social media. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in the biopic Thalaivi in which she plays the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. She has another project lined up which is Dhaakad. The much talked about movie has been directed by Razneesh Ghai. Kangana’s last movie was Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and others in the lead roles.

