Kangana Ranaut on directing and producing Aparajitha Ayodhya: The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she is all set to produce as well as direct her upcoming project Aparajitha Ayodhya post lockdown. Read on to know more.

After donning the director's hat for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi last year, is ably balancing her time between acting, direction and production. The actress who has just launched her banner Manikarnika Films earlier this year recently unveiled the looks from her plush bungalow which has been renovated to be her office space in Mumbai. In the month of November reports of Kangana debuting as a producer with Aparajitha Ayodhya were making rounds. Talking about the movie in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla in April, Kangana had said, "We have the first draft ready and I'm now getting into the second draft. Everything has come to a standstill now. I'll give you all the details soon."

And now in a conversation with BT, the actress revealed that she will be directing the movie. Kangana said that the plan wasn’t for her to direct the film. She started it as a project that she worked on from the concept level. She wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. She was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that she has directed before. Her collaborating partners were also keen that she should direct it. Eventually, even she felt that maybe it’s best if she helmed this film. So, it all happened organically.

Talking about being nervous about directing the movie all alone, the actress said that it does not make her nervous. It’s tougher when one has to carry forward someone else’s vision and find their own vision somewhere in it. In this case, she has worked on this film from scratch, and it’s gratifying and simple once one has the clarity of thought.

Tha Panga actress further added that she wants to keep her focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For her, it’s not a controversial subject. She sees it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity.

Aparajitha Ayodhya written by KV Vijayendra Prasad revolves around the Ram Mandir case.

