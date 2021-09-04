Kangana Ranaut disappointed as multiplexes refuse to screen Thalaivii; Requests to help individual producers

’s Thalaivii is one of the most talked about movies of the year. The movie happens to the much awaited biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and will feature Kangana playing the role of the legendary politician. And while the makers are gearing up for a grand release for Thalaivii on September 10, much to their surprises the multiplex owners have refused to screen the movie. And now Kangana has decided to address the issue and expressed her disappointment towards theatres that are ‘ganging up' against Thalaivii.

In a video released on her Instagram account, Kangana wrote that while the producers of Thalaivii decided to go for a theatrical release to support the theatre owners, the theatre owners are not willing to screen the movie now. “The pandemic has taken a toll on several businesses including the theatres business. However, there have been streaming and digital platforms that witnessed a boom in recent times. The producers of our film Thalaivii Vishnuvardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh took a decisive decision that we will be supporting the theatres that run several households and turned down several exclusive digital streaming offers for the movie. But little did we know that the theatres will not be supporting us for Thalaivii release,” she stated.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video here:

Explaining it further, Kangana said, “In Hindi, in order to make up to the cost of production, we have got a window of 2 weeks which theatres are not accepting. We still understand the situation for theatre owners in Hindi. But in South India, as our film is made in 3 languages, we kept a window of 4 weeks. However, the multiplexes aren’t releasing our film there as well citing excuses of big production houses. I want to ask them that while they are destroying the individual producers under the influence of big production houses but what if the shows are cancelled due to a low footfall in theatres, will their contracts with the production houses be valid? I think gangism and groupism shouldn’t be there now and theatre and multiplex owners should think of bringing the audience to theatres”.

Apart from Kangana, Thalaivii will also feature Arvind Swamy in the lead and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

