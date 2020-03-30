Kangana Ranaut does not visit any beauty parlour REVEALS sister Rangoli Chandel as she pampers her at home

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Kangana Ranaut is busy getting beauty treatments from her sister Rangoli Chandel in Manali.

is under lockdown with her family in Manali. While the rapidly spreading coronavirus cases in India have sent down a wave of negativity across the nation, Kangana has been sharing some videos on the importance of spiritual practice in a person's life and about positivity. The actress who is observing the 9 days Navratri fast in Manali says that a person's energy level goes up by doing yoga practice. The actress who has flawless skin never visits any beauty parlour reveals her sister Rangoli Chandel.

On Sunday, Rangoli shared two pictures in which we can see Kangana is resting in Rangoli’s lap and is getting a beauty treatment done by her sister. Sharing the picture, Rangoli wrote, "Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai (Grimacing face emoji) aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai Smiling face with 3 hearts Pic courtesy Papa (Folded hands emoji)." Looks like the sisters are having a great time during this lockdown.

(Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on celebrities sharing videos: Can we alert people rather than turning it in a holiday period)

Recently, Kangana opened up about Bollywood celebrities who are sharing workout videos, talk about how they spend time and much more. She said that how maybe in the first week comic reliefs were very welcome, but now, scientists say that it could be community transmission and it is not a joke. She further made a request to the celebrities and said, 'Can we please understand where we stand and make people more alert rather than turning it into a holiday period.'

Check out Rangoli Chandel's tweet here:

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai

Pic courtesy Papa pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga where she played the role of a Kabaddi player as well as a mother. The movie showed a moderate run at the box office.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More