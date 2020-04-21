Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh for daily wagers working on Thalaivi & South's film employees federation

Since the lockdown was imposed across India, shooting came to a standstill leaving many dail wage earners in a state of despair. Kangana Ranaut has now reached out to those working on her next film Thalaivi.

created a stir on social media when she came out in defense of her sister Rangoli Chandel after the latter's Twitter account was suspended. The actress is currently spending this lockdown period in the hills with her family and is catching up on various things. She is also spreading awareness about Coronavirus and doing her bit by contributing to the cause. She recently stepped up her contribution as she reached out to the daily wage earners who were working on her film Thalaivi.

For the unversed, before the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut was busy shooting Thalaivi, in which she plays Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Dr. J. Jayalalitha, fondly known as Amma. Since the lockdown was imposed across India, shooting came to a standstill leaving many dail wage earners in a state of despair.

Now, the actress has reached out to the staff working on the film who depend on a daily income and donated Rs 5 lakh. Not just that, Kangana has also donated Rs 5 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India's Covid 19 Relief Funds. In total, Kangana has donated Rs 10 lakh for these noble causes.

Speaking about Thalaivi, the film is being directed by Vijay and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The actress has been working hard for the film. From learning the Tamil language to learning Bharatnatyam, the actress is putting in her best to get into the character of the film. In order to gain weight for the film, Kangana had even taken some hormone pills.

