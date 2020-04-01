Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares relief fund, to sponsor meals amid Coronavirus crisis

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel revealed that the Queen actress has donated a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs towards the PM CARES relief fund amid the Coronavirus scare.

's sister Rangoli Chandel revealed that the Queen actress has donated a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs towards the PM CARES relief fund amid the global Coronavirus scare. Rangoli shared a screengrab of the bank transactions on her Twitter account. Rangoli Chandel who is very vocal about the things that are taking place in the industry and who has always stood by her sister wrote in her tweet that Kangana has donated ration to the daily wage worker's families. She further urges everyone to stand united in difficult and trying times like these.

Previously Kangana Ranaut had also shared a video of herself talking about how she is holding up during the lockdown period and mentions her fasting for the Chaitra Navratri. She talks about her experience during the nine days of fasting and what all activities is she undertaking during the days of lockdown that is imposed across the country owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress also shared a video stating what kind of books people can read during the lockdown. Kangana reveals that apart from binge-watching films and tv series, people should invest their time in reading valuable books.

She goes on to name many books that she feels are extremely important for everyone to read. The Fashion actress Kangana Ranaut also urges people to take out time from their daily chores to focus on meditating as it will heal the mind amid such a stressful time. Kangana is currently in Manali with her family and also recently celebrated her birthday with them.

