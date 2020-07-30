Kangana Ranaut dons Army cap of her uncle who received Shaurya Chakra as she looks forward to Independence Day

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media to share photos of the actress spending time at her uncle’s house who was an ex-serviceman in the Army. Kangana donned his Army cap and clicked a selfie as she expressed excitement for Independence Day.

Actress is making the most of her time while she is with her family in Manali. From chilling with her nephew to enjoying a picnic with family, Kangana is surely having a gala time before she returns to work. And now, it seems that the actress is gearing up to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day on August 15th. Yes, the actress joined her sister Rangoli Chandel to visit her uncle’s house who was an ex-serviceman in the Indian Army.

Not just this, while spending time with her uncle and aunt, Kangana and Rangoli tried on his Army cap and shared photos on social media. Her team took to Instagram to share the fun shenanigans of Kangana and Rangoli. In the first photo, we can see the gorgeous Thalaivi star donning her uncle’s Army cap and flaunting it proudly. In the second photo, Kangana along with her aunt and Rangoli can be seen posing for a photo with the Army caps on.

Rangoli too shared the photos on her Instagram handle. With this, Kangana surely is gearing up for the celebrations of India’s Independence Day on August 15. Her team shared the photos and wrote, “ #KanganaRanaut poses in Army caps, at her uncle, @amitabh6969's house, an ex-serviceman in the Indian Army who received the prestigious 'Shaurya Chakra' from the president. This is awarded for courageous behaviour (gallantry), otherwise than in the face of the enemy. Looking at you 15th August!.”

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s photos in Army Cap:

Meanwhile, the actress, recently, has been extremely vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. She called out an award show for not giving his films like Chhichhore due credit and giving all awards to Gully Boy. She also has been asked by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in the matter. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The film is a biopic based on the life of J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad.

