Kangana Ranaut drops birthday wishes for her 'godmother' of grace and beauty Rekha.

Bollywood's evergreen star Rekha celebrates her 67th birthday and the iconic actress has been flooded with wishes on social media. One of them came from Bollywood's fiery celeb Kangana Ranaut who had nothing but love to shower on Rekha on this special day. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a throwback photo with Rekha in which both the actresses can be seen decked in beautiful sarees.

The photo, from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception, shows Rekha and Kangana posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Wishing Rekha, the Queen actress referred to her as her 'godmother'. Kangana's birthday wish for Rekha read, "Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji…Epitome of grace, elegance and beauty." Well, we cnnot help but agree with Kangana that Rekha is indeed the epitome of grace and elegance.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's wish for Rekha on her 67th birthday:

Rekha and Kangana share a strong bond of friendship. The veteran actress had on one occasion also stated that if she ever had a daughter, she would have probably been like Kangana. Before the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Rekha even called Kangana the real life Jhansi ki Rani. The actresses share mutual adoration for each other and make it known when they attend public events together.

Here's wishing Rekha a very happy birthday!

